Sun Snapshots: Excited to be back

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.

Submissions may also be used at SierraSun.com and the Sierra Sun Facebook page.

Kids excited to be back to in-person instruction 5 days a week (as of Monday, March 29).

Submitted by Tahoe Truckee Unified School District

Our sweet Myli at Lake Tahoe. She enjoyed a nice windy day out hiking along the lake.

Submitted by Alexis Mantor

Big Blue?

Submitted by Tim Mayhew

Lake Tahoe just after sunset.

Submitted by Nicole Carlon