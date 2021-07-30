Sun Snapshots: Fun at summer camp

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Tahoe Expedition Academy summer campers strike a pose during a nature outing.

Submitted by Jenny Kendrick

Tahoe Expedition Academy’s “Primitive Skills” camp gives students a chance to try their hand at blacksmithing.

Submitted by Jenny Kendrick

Loving Donner in spite of the heavy hanging smoke.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

Rock stone magic.

Submitted by Michelle Dunaj