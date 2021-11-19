 Sun Snapshots: Getting together over coffee | SierraSun.com
Sun Snapshots: Getting together over coffee

We’re all smiling! Coffee Talk get togethers have been held at The Lifthouse Coffee Company lately. From left to right: Lauren Bello, Sherrin Fraiman, Liz Sheppard, Mayor Anna Klovstad, Council Member Jan Zabriskie and Brad Johnson.
Submitted by Julie Shepp
Truckee Veterans Day, Victory Plaza in Downtown Truckee: Nov 11, 2021 - 11:11am. “Honoring All Who Served.” Photos include Lt. Col. Patrick McDonough (Guest Speaker), Mayor Anna Klovstad and the Cadets of the Tahoe Truckee Composite Squadron.
Submitted by Michael Kennedy
Isla Van Stavern, 8, flying at Tahoe Treetops Adventure Park in Granlibakken.
Submitted by Pam Van Stavern
Liam Van Stavern, 6, riding on the Tahoe East Shore Trail.
Submitted by Pam Van Stavern
Liberty Utility removed dozens of trees from the rear of the cemetery that were too close to the power lines. Counting the rings, these trees date back to 1885.
Submitted by Greg Zirbel

