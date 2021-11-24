 Sun Snapshots: Happy family | SierraSun.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Sun Snapshots: Happy family

News News |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.

Submissions may also be used at SierraSun.com and the Sierra Sun Facebook page.

Happy family at Martis Meadow.
Submitted by Richard Kreibich
Lunar Eclipse over Truckee on Thursday night (Nov. 18). This picture was taken during a brief break in the clouds when the eclipse was near its maximum.
Submitted by Steve Backlund
Truckee Christmas Tree lightning Friday, Nov. 19. Pictured are Joe Fiore and Richard Kreibich, TPD volunteers.
Submitted by Richard Kreibich

 

Lulu Pai, adventure dog.
Submitted by C. Herrington
Snowshoe hi-jinks above Tahoe.
Submitted by by C. Herrington
Chasing winter.
Submitted by Michael Kennedy

Support Local Journalism

 

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community

Sun Snapshots: Happy family

|

Submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our print and online editions!

See more