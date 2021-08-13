 Sun Snapshots: Harmony | SierraSun.com
Sun Snapshots: Harmony

Spotted these two from our rear deck in Tahoe Vista, August 7, 2021
Submitted by Sarah Doyle
Some eye candy on the road to Reno.
Submitted by Michael Kennedy
Lupine.
Submitted by Tim Mayhew
A teenage bear cooling off in our pond on July 12, 2021.
Submitted by David Herzog
Sunset taken from my deck on Beachcomber Inn near El Dorado Beach.
Submitted by Betty Scully Brown

Sun Snapshots: Harmony

