Sun Snapshots: Honoring caregivers

Prestige Care’s Carson Tahoe Care Center held an event to honor caregivers of Alzheimer’s and dementia patients by decorating and releasing white dove balloons with a message of hope and released them into the air. Since June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, this event aimed to bring awareness to the Alzheimer’s Association’s annual event – The Longest Day – in which individuals from around the world hold activities and fundraisers to support caregivers of Alzheimer’s and dementia patients.

Submitted by Justin Camara

