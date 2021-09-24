Sun Snapshots: Last of the summer fun!

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.

Submissions may also be used at SierraSun.com and the Sierra Sun Facebook page.

Donner Lake summer fun!

Submitted by Kevin Cuff

Remember to lock your truck.

Submitted by David Herzog

I love sunrises and sunsets and take pictures all the time of them with my phone.

Submitted by Lori Johnston

Squaw Panther.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

Sawmill Lake.

Submitted by Tim Mayhew

Riley enjoying a dip with a view of the Sierra Buttes.

Submitted by Tim Mayhew

Penny loves the parasailing.

Submitted by Bruce Hara