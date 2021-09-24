 Sun Snapshots: Last of the summer fun! | SierraSun.com
Sun Snapshots: Last of the summer fun!

Donner Lake summer fun!
Submitted by Kevin Cuff
Remember to lock your truck.
Submitted by David Herzog
I love sunrises and sunsets and take pictures all the time of them with my phone.
Submitted by Lori Johnston
Squaw Panther.
Submitted by Michael Kennedy
Sawmill Lake.
Submitted by Tim Mayhew
Riley enjoying a dip with a view of the Sierra Buttes.
Submitted by Tim Mayhew

 

Penny loves the parasailing.
Submitted by Bruce Hara
A good day at Lake Tahoe when you can see the mountains on the other side.
Submitted by Michael Kennedy

 

