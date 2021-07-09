Sun Snapshots: ‘Love Truckee’

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.

Submissions may also be used at SierraSun.com and the Sierra Sun Facebook page.

“Love Truckee” sign on bike bridge above Truckee River on June 25. The appearance of the bird in picture was just by chance.

Submitted by Steve Backlund

Surfing the tube!

Submitted by Susan Husher

Eastern Sierra moonrise.

Submitted by Tim Mayhew

Squaw Valley Workhorse.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy