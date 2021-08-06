Sun Snapshots: On top of the world

SUBMIT A PHOTO

The Vortex of Tahoe: Pulling the clouds, the Lake, the mountains and me, into some other cosmic dimension.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

Odin (the Ridgeback) overlooks his domain from Donner Ridge.

Submitted by Matt Keil

My Squaw Valley.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

Smokeless sunset at Sand Harbor Beach on August 1.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy