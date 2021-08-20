 Sun Snapshots: Purity | SierraSun.com
Sun Snapshots: Purity

Lake Tahoe Water. Unlike any on earth. Lake Tahoe is one of the purest water lakes in the world, at 99.994% pure (distilled water is 99.998% pure). And Lake Tahoe ranks among the world's 20 oldest lakes. The vibe is real and undeniable.
Submitted by Michael Kennedy
Blackwood Creek beaver pond.
Submitted by Tim Mayhew
Smoky view of The Rubicon.
Submitted by Tim Mayhew
Smokeless sunset at Sand Harbor Beach in early August.
Submitted by Michael Kennedy
Taken from a deck at Beachcomber Inn near El Dorado Beach.
Submitted by Betty Scully Brown
Skylandia sunrise.
Submitted by Tim Mayhew

