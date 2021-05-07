Sun Snapshots: Rippin’ past the Funitel

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.

Submissions may also be used at SierraSun.com and the Sierra Sun Facebook page.

Rippin’ past the Funitel.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

Our cat Sir Henry Revy enjoying the late season snow in Tahoe Donner. He was adopted from the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe on February 15, 2021.

Submitted by Sonya Retzlaff-Huggins

Ride into the danger zone.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

Truckee River at Goose Meadows.

Submitted by Tim Mayhew