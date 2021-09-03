Sun Snapshots: Smoke on the water

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.

Submissions may also be used at SierraSun.com and the Sierra Sun Facebook page.

Smoke on the water.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

Donnner Lake.

Submitted by Roger Burns

Into the still.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

Standup Paddle during the August (Sturgeon) Full Moon on Donner Lake.

Submitted by Sonya M. Retzlaff-Huggins

On a clear day you can see Tram Face.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy