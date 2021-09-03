 Sun Snapshots: Smoke on the water | SierraSun.com
Sun Snapshots: Smoke on the water

Smoke on the water.
Submitted by Michael Kennedy
Donnner Lake.
Submitted by Roger Burns
Into the still.
Submitted by Michael Kennedy
Standup Paddle during the August (Sturgeon) Full Moon on Donner Lake.
Submitted by Sonya M. Retzlaff-Huggins
On a clear day you can see Tram Face.
Submitted by Michael Kennedy
Upside down world at Lake Forest boat launch.
Submitted by Tim Mayhew

 

