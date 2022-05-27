 Sun Snapshots: Soaking up the morning sun | SierraSun.com
Sun Snapshots: Soaking up the morning sun

A coyote soaks up the morning sun in the Glenshire neighborhood back in April.
Submitted by Jane Rudolph-Bloom
Angus making friends at Donner Lake!
Submitted by Linda Russell
Donner Lake paddle.
Submitted by Amy Conner
Eastern Sierra sunset back in April.
Submitted by Tim Mayhew
The Bridge to Bliss.
Submitted by Tim Mayhew

 

