Sun Snapshots: Sunrise

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.

Submissions may also be used at SierraSun.com and the Sierra Sun Facebook page.

Rainbow Bridge sunrise.

Submitted by Patrick Flora

Happy Sweet 60th Birthday, Sonshine! Paddling at Sand Harbor on Oct. 12.

Submitted by Dave Huggins

Pure love.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

Bear in Tahoe City by the Dam Cafe.

Submitted by Ed Beauchamp

Final days of fall.

Submitted by Susan Husher

Sophie enjoying the first snowfall in Carnelian Bay.

Submitted by Kristine Maita