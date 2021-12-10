Sun Snapshots: Truckee Donner Railroad Society volunteers

SUBMIT A PHOTO

The volunteers for the Truckee Donner Railroad Society figured out how to run a great event with Santa and the Santa train here in Truckee. We had close to 700 riders and worked with KidZone to keep those in line engaged in various activities. It was a complete community effort. We hope to do this again!

Submitted by Judy DePuy

Snow news is good news.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

The day before the storm (Tuesday, Nov. 7).

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

Mirror Lake.

Submitted by Tim Mayhew

Tahoe City shoreline.

Submitted by Amy Conner