 Sun Snapshots: Truckee Donner Railroad Society volunteers | SierraSun.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Sun Snapshots: Truckee Donner Railroad Society volunteers

News News |

--

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.

Submissions may also be used at SierraSun.com and the Sierra Sun Facebook page.

The volunteers for the Truckee Donner Railroad Society figured out how to run a great event with Santa and the Santa train here in Truckee. We had close to 700 riders and worked with KidZone to keep those in line engaged in various activities. It was a complete community effort. We hope to do this again!
Submitted by Judy DePuy

 

Snow news is good news.
Submitted by Michael Kennedy
The day before the storm (Tuesday, Nov. 7).
Submitted by Michael Kennedy
Mirror Lake.
Submitted by Tim Mayhew

 

Tahoe City shoreline.
Submitted by Amy Conner
Wagon and Aspens.
Submitted by C. Herrington

 

Support Local Journalism

 

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more