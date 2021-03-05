Sun Snapshots: Truckee love

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.

Submissions may also be used at SierraSun.com and the Sierra Sun Facebook page.

Truckee love!

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

Winnie and Archie enjoying a walk together in Tahoe Vista.

Submitted by Margie Lockwood

Donner Summit — where the rainbow never fades.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

Will-o'-the-wisp.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy