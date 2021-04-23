 Sun Snapshots: Two ducks and a cove | SierraSun.com
Sun Snapshots: Two ducks and a cove

Two ducks and a cove.
Submitted by Michael Kennedy
Gypsy the dog enjoying the view of Donner Lake from the look-out on Old Hwy 40 back in December.
Submitted by Ann Allen
Just another spring day in Tahoe, its a dogs life.
Submitted by Michael Robertson
Love ripples.
Submitted by Michael Kennedy
The American White Pelican visiting Glenshire Pond.
Submitted by Nicole Carlon

