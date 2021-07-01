Sun Snapshots: Ultimate anti-depressant

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.

Submissions may also be used at SierraSun.com and the Sierra Sun Facebook page.

The ultimate anti-depressant. Seriously. Just look at this cove and try to have a depressing thought. No can do. It’s like sneezing with your eyes open. Which is torcher here. Here, your eyes dread closing even for an instant.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

Atop Fraiser Falls.

Submitted by Jeff Kolesar

Truckee River.

Submitted by Tim Mayhew

The night beauty of Squaw Valley.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

Authority without domination.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

Rocky Ridge sunset.

Submitted by Tim Mayhew