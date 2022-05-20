Sun Snapshots: Vortex

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.

Submissions may also be used at SierraSun.com and the Sierra Sun Facebook page.

Spring Vortex. Love this place.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

Elbow season.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

Boat season is here.

Submitted by Amy Conner

Prelude to lunar eclipse.

Submitted by Margie Lockwood