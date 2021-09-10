Sun Snapshots: Where dreams get inspiration

SUBMIT A PHOTO

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?

Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.

Submissions may also be used at SierraSun.com and the Sierra Sun Facebook page.

Where dreams get their inspiration.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy

Lake Tahoe appeared mostly empty over the Labor Day weekend. Pictured is Sand Harbor on September 4.

Submitted by Marlena Freitas

Smokey view from Rocky Ridge.

Submitted by Tim Mayhew

Quiet Marina.

Submitted by Michael Kennedy