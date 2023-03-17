Sunday snow showers at Truckee-Tahoe a teaser for more impactful storm early next week

A Tahoe home buried in snow.

Provided/Hannah Pence

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A quiet weather pattern will continue into this weekend before a teaser storm sets up another Truckee-Tahoe snow dump early next week.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special statement on Thursday calling for Sunday showers and a strong winter storm starting Monday that could bring several feet of snow to the Sierra.

The break in the weather over the last couple of days was a good time to recover from continuous storms pounding the region but the peaceful weather again will be replaced by strong winds and heavy snow.

A weaker storm on Sunday could drop 3 to 6 inches of snow along the Sierra crest which would create travel issues, especially over mountain passes.

The service said confidence is increasing in another multi-day storm that will impact travel which will be difficult to impossible at times. The storm will impact the region Monday through Wednesday with the service saying Tuesday will see the heaviest precipitation.

“While the details still need to be ironed out, a prolonged period of Sierra snowfall is likely Monday through Wednesday. Multiple feet of snow are possible in the Sierra backcountry with significant accumulations down in Sierra communities from Lake Tahoe southward into the eastern Sierra of Mono County.”

The service on Thursday said up to 5 feet of snow is possible and 1 to 2-plus feet for Tahoe communities and Truckee and added western Nevada valleys could see a mix of rain snow with slushy accumulations and travel impacts possible.

Behind the multi-day event, the service said the storm door remains open with cool and wet weather favored through the end of the month.

Bill Rozak is editor for the Sierra Sun. He may be reached at brozak@swiftcom.com.