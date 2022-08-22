Sunny, dry, hot days on tap this week for Truckee-Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe Monday morning from Homewood Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Sunny, dry and hot afternoons with gusty winds are expected this week at Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno is calling for sunny skies every day this week with high temperatures that are expected to come within a few degrees of records.

The service is forecasting high temps in the mid 80s through Friday and low 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

Southwest winds on Monday afternoon could reach 20 mph. Tuesday the winds will range between 5-10 mph and up to 20 mph on Wednesday.

No thunderstorms are in the forecast but the service said a few are possible mainly in Mono and Mineral counties.

The afternoon winds and overnight cooling is expected to minimize heat impacts.