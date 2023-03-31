Sunny skies for Friday; Another storm on the way on Sunday

Sunny skies forecasted for Friday, with another storm moving in Sunday

Provided / Caltrans

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Maybe the biggest news for Truckee-Tahoe weather is that Friday is expected to be sunny with no snow showers, rain or strong winds, a first in several days, although temperatures remain well below seasonal averages.

The sunny, clear day will be short-lived with another storm headed for the basin that will reboot more wind and snow on Sunday into Monday, according to a special statement from the National Weather Service in Reno.

Light snow showers and breezy winds return on Saturday before travel may become impacted late Sunday into Monday which could affect the morning work commute. The highest snowfall rates are possible Sunday night, with a rain snow-mix Western Nevada cities.

Along Interstate 80 and the Sierra crest, west of the basin, there is a 60% chance for up to 10 inches of snow, with a 15% chance of thunder embedded in the snow showers. For other areas of the basin, such as South Lake Tahoe, the service is calling for 2 to 6 inches.

Strong winds on Sunday into Monday, especially in Nevada and the Eastern Sierra, could result in high profile vehicle restrictions, and localized tree/fence damage and power outages.

The service said snow showers and much colder temps will linger across the region through Wednesday, and “vigorous” snow showers could bring additional snow accumulation up to a few inches anywhere in the Sierra and western Nevada.

For those ready to move on from the constant barrage of winter storms, there is a light at the end of the snow tunnel, and it’s not oncoming traffic, it’s the actual sun that may finally bring a drying and warming trend.

Temperatures will remain 15-20 degrees below average Monday and Tuesday with potential for more snow showers through midweek.

“Glancing further in time, there are hints of a warmer, drier period lurking around the corner (April 8- 9),” the service said. “We can only hope the ridge stops hiding behind the storm door and shows itself soon.”

Bill Rozak is editor for the Sierra Sun. He may be reached at brozak@swiftcom.com.