Sunny skies, gusty winds in Truckee-Tahoe forecast

A view Monday morning from Martis Peak.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

TRUCKEE, Calif. — There are thunderstorm chances in western Nevada this week, but the Lake Tahoe Basin will have sunny skies with high temperatures near seasonal averages and typical afternoon winds.

The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting sunny skies for the week at Lake Tahoe with high temperatures being the warmest on Monday with a high of 86 expected.

The high temps will drop a few ticks for the remainder of the week with highs expected in the 83-84 range.

Southwest winds may reach 20 mph on Monday with a little less breeze on Tuesday with south to west winds in the 5-10 mph range. The winds gain strength on Wednesday with gusts expected to reach 20 mph which may grow stronger into the weekend.

No precipitation or thunderstorms are in the forecast although weather can quickly change in the Sierra.