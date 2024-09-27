Sunset Magazine names Truckee-based AdventureSmith Explorations ‘Best Transportation & Tours’ in its 2024 Travel Awards

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee-based AdventureSmith Explorations has been named the “Best Transportation & Tours” award winner in Sunset Magazine’s 2024 Travel Awards “How to Get There” category.

Best known for offering travel experiences in the Galapagos Islands , Antarctica , and Alaska — where the idea for the company was hatched, AdventureSmith Explorations has developed a reputation as a trusted partner in designing once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by Sunset as a winner of one of their distinguished Travel Award categories,” said Todd Smith, founder and president of AdventureSmith Explorations. “For over 20 years, our team of travel specialists has matched discerning travelers with adventurous locales and bucket-list nature experiences. With a variety of new ships and trips coming online in 2025, we look forward to continuing to connect travelers to the world’s premier wilderness.”

Celebrating the best in travel in the West, the Sunset Travel Awards saw a record-breaking number of entrants across all categories in 2024. Sunset‘s editors judged 600 entries, with 125 winners honored. In the “How to Get There” category AdventureSmith was part of, entrants included the West’s best airlines, train routes, public transport, rental-car agencies, ferries, cruises, bike shares, and other ways to get from point A to point B.

As reported in the October/November 2024 issue on newsstands soon, Sunset editors encouraged readers to “trust AdventureSmith for all-inclusive, expert-guided, and sustainable experiences that promise an unparalleled voyage.” When traveling with AdventureSmith, small ship travelers can unpack their bags once and let the captain sail them to different wilderness and culturally significant locations. The all-inclusive, expert-guided atmosphere has been likened to “a summer camp for adults or families traveling together.” AdventureSmith’s travel experts specialize in booking individual cabins as well as yacht charters.

Learn more about AdventureSmith Explorations and book a trip at adventuresmithexplorations.com . Find the list of 2024 Sunset Travel Award winners here .