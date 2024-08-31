YOUR AD HERE »

SunSnaps: The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits

SunSnaps is a page where the community can share photos of celebrations, beautiful Tahoe scenes and moments that make you laugh, smile or say, aww. These are photos that capture the sense of what it means to be a member of the community.

Tag @sierrasun or use #TahoeSnaps on Instagram to be featured.

Hy-Tech Auto and Smog in Truckee hosted a very special guest last week: The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile | @hytechautosmog
Night sky at Donner Lake | @scottshotsphoto
Evenings in Truckee | @emma.yehscamera
The cold weather came | @michael_kennedy999

Support Local Journalism

 

