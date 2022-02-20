Superintendent Jonathon Moulton returns to Martis Camp team

Jonathan Moulton returns to the Martis Camp team as Golf Course Superintendent. In 2013, Jonathan was instrumental in providing an exceptional golf experience for the Martis Camp Membership and prepping for the USGA Junior Amateur Championship and will now begin preparing for the 2023 USGA Senior Amateur Championship at Martis Camp.

According to Scott Bower, Director of Grounds & Community General Manager, “Jonathan was key to our environmental efforts, training and golf course conditioning. We’re thrilled to start the 2022 golf season at Martis Camp with Jonathan as the Golf Course Superintendent. Jonathan is very excited to be returning to Martis Camp and working side by side with all the Martis Camp Ambassadors and providing Members with a truly exceptional golf experience. His Agronomic and strong financial background is the piece of the puzzle that will complete this team and golf operation moving forward. His expertise will set us on the right path for a successful season and carry us through the USGA Senior Amateur Championship in 2023.”

Jonathan discovered his passion for golf course management and maintenance during summer work at the local Country Club in Maine, where he grew up. His interests led him to the University of Maine, where he earned his B.S. Degree in Plant and Soil Science. He was invited to internship at Galloway National Golf Club in New Jersey during his college tenure, further refining his soil science and agronomy skills. In 2005, he moved to Truckee, where he joined Tahoe Mountain Club and held multiple positions during Old Greenwood and Gray’s Crossing. During his time at Tahoe Mountain Club, he was recognized by GCSAA as a national environmental leader in golf course management and maintenance. Subsequently, Jonathan was offered an opportunity to join the Agronomy team at Martis Camp and assisted during the 2013 USGA Junior Amateur Championship.

In 2014 Jonathan was recruited by BrightView Golf Maintenance & Turf Services. He became the NorCal Area Director responsible for golf course maintenance and the operation of multiple courses in Northern California, Nevada and Colorado. He earned his MBA from The University of Massachusetts, Amherst, during this period. Jonathan lives in Truckee with his wife Kathryn, a teacher at Truckee High School, and their two children, Cadell and Kate.

With Moulton’s hire, Mr. Bower continues to focus on retaining talented team members, recruiting top talent in the area, and providing a healthy and creative work environment that pushes each team member to constantly learn, grow, & contribute to a great work environment. In 2021, Martis Camp was voted top employer in the Truckee/North Lake Tahoe region and strives to maintain the accolade through competitive pay and benefits, 401K match, and a work environment that supports excellence and education.

Source: Martis Camp