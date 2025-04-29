Supervisor Bullock invites Truckee community to listening sessions on homelessness

TRUCKEE, Calif. – In response to community concerns about transparency and decision-making around Truckee homelessness services, Supervisor Hardy Bullock is inviting East County residents to participate in two listening sessions April 30 and May 7.

The two meetings are intended to gather feedback from East County residents in preparation for the Nevada County Board of Supervisors’ consideration May 13 of the draft Tahoe Truckee Regional Homeless Action Plan. The plan was recently adopted by the Truckee Town Council and will also be considered by Placer County.

“My goal in these listening sessions is to engage with the community on what solutions and elements of the plan best serve Truckee, which aspects may not work, potential locations for a warming center, and how we can move forward together in a way that reflects community perspectives,” Bullock said. “There will be no presentations, PowerPoints, or speeches—just an open space for discussion.”

The listening sessions are not intended to revisit Hope Ridge House, a proposed permanent supportive housing project in Truckee. The Board of Supervisors canceled plans for the site in February and has no plans to acquire another one.

Listening Session Details: