Supervisor Candidate Wayne Nader meets with 5th District residents

Wayne Nader, supervisor candidate, meets with District 5 residents at an event at the North Tahoe Events Center in Kings Beach. Nader spoke about his priorities, work history and public service.

Brenna O’Boyle / Sierra Sun

Name: Wayne Nader Candidate: 5th District Supervisor City: Auburn for 39 years. Native of Placer County College: Sierra College (Associate of Arts degree, 1972) and Chico State (Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, 1974) Occupation: Banking for 33 years. Retired 2006 Background: Placer Consolidated Fire District Board (1998-2006) (5 years as Chair) North Auburn Placer County Municipal Advisory Council (1999- 2004) Placer County Charter Review committee (Chair 2006). Served again in 2020. Black Oak Homeowners Association Board Member for 10 years (Chair 1997- 2002) Spearheaded and managed the $1.2 million Black Oak waterline project. It provided access to treated water to 42 homes in North Auburn (2006-2008). Winchester Homeowners Association Architectural Review Committee (2018). Winchester HOA CC&R Review (Chair 2017-2018) Placer County Audit Committee (Chair 12 years) (2007-2021) Managed the family’s residential housing project of more than 2,000 Lincoln homes (2000-2008). William Jessup University Board Member, Treasurer, Audit Committee Chair, CFO (2006-2014). Placer County Planning Commission (8 years) (2013-2020) FACT BOX 2 Sierra Sun invites candidates for 5th District Supervisor to submit their biographies, candidate statements, websites and public invites to BOBoyle@SierraSun.com. FACT BOX 2

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – Wayne Nader, candidate for 5th District Supervisor, met with 50 residents of the district Saturday, Jan. 27 at the North Tahoe Events Center in Kings Beach.

“I’m very grateful for all of you coming out today,” said Nader, a Placer County native. “And I’m so thankful we’re doing it in a room where we can actually see the incredible beauty of this area. Obviously you folks get the pleasure of enjoying it every day. But it’s just spectacular to come here and look at it.”

Nader issued an open invitation to residents of District 5 for the event. District 5 goes from above Newcastle to the Nevada border, encompassing the north and western areas of Lake Tahoe.

Nader spoke about his background and current issues in Tahoe. Then Nader opened up the floor for questions in order to “specifically address your issues and concerns.”

“But what distressed me more than anything else when I was meeting with these two planners was that they were trying to sell me on the project. And it’s kind of like that’s not your job.” “And I did push back on them and I told them you don’t (do that). You are supposed to be very clinical about this when you look at something. You look at it objectively. How does it fit policy? How does it fit codes? How does it fit into the community?” Wayne Nader, candidate for District 5 Supervisor, said in reference to meeting with Placer County planners regarding the Squaw Valley now Palisades at Tahoe project

Development topped the list.

“Our Tahoe communities deserve to be protected from over development that threatens the enjoyment of its unique way of life,” Nader said in a statement on http://www.WayneForSupervisor.com . “Unlike my opponents, I will always fight against adverse development projects and never take developer money.”

Nader referenced his opposition to the Squaw Valley now Palisades at Tahoe project, which is being revisited. He also talked about his experience with Placer County planners.

“But what distressed me more than anything else when I was meeting with these two planners was that they were trying to sell me on the project,” Nader said. “And it’s kind of like that’s not your job.”

“And I did push back on them and I told them you don’t (do that). You are supposed to be very clinical about this when you look at something,” Nader continued. “You look at it objectively. How does it fit policy? How does it fit codes? How does it fit into the community?”

“But they just kept pushing it,” Nader said. “And I just couldn’t, couldn’t understand that.”

Nader explained that a lot of times the staff comes in with a predetermined view that has been influenced by working with developers.

“And that just can’t happen and that needs to be stopped in my opinion,” Nader said. “And that would be one thing as a board member I would have some very hard conversations with the planning director about. How the staff is supposed to view these projects as they come in.”

Nader’s other priorities include:

Supporting additional fire protection funding

Finding solutions for traffic congestion (Highways 49, 89, 267 and 28)

Injecting prudent and effective use of taxpayer dollars

Giving a hand up while holding the homeless accountable

Pushing back on state power grab from local authority

Advocating for small businesses

Protecting agricultural resources

Supporting projects that complement the region

Developing policies that address boarded up properties

Correcting Short Term Rental Codes

Bringing stakeholders together to find real solutions for workforce housing

Keeping Tahoe True

“My extensive and diverse background in development, transportation, agriculture, finance, fire and planning are critical to understanding the complexities that come before the Board of Supervisors,” according to Nader’s website. “I am confident that the probing questions that I would ask would make for better results for our Placer County communities.”

Nader of Auburn spent most of his career in the finance arena as a banker.

He had successive advancement throughout his career. From 1998 until Nader retired in 2006, he was the Regional Manager for Government Banking handling California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah.

“I had people who worked with states, counties, cities and special districts so it gave me a real insight into how good government works and also how bad government works,” said Nader. “So anyway that eight years was real helpful for me as I started to do a lot more in getting engaged in what’s happening in our community here.”

Nader has an extensive list of public service.

“I have always believed in giving back to the communities and neighborhoods that I have lived in,” according to Nader’s website. “For decades I have been serving on various boards, committees, and councils in Placer County with a dedicated view of protecting and enhancing the quality of life in the county.”

In 1998, Nader served on the Placer Consolidated Fire District Board for eight years. Five of those years, he chaired the board.

During that time frame, Nader was also on the North Auburn Placer County Municipal Advisory Council from 1999 to 2004.

In 2006, Nader chaired the Placer County Charter Review committee. He served again in 2020.

For 10 years, Nader sat on the Black Oak Homeowners Association as a board member for 10 years. He was chair of the board from 1997 to 2002.

According to Nader’s biography, from 2006 to 2008 he spearheaded and managed a $1.2 million Black Oak waterline project. This waterline project provided access to treated water to 42 homes in North Auburn.

In 2018, Nader was on the Winchester Homeowners Association Architectural Review Committee.

Nader chaired the Winchester Home Owners Association’s Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions Review from 2017 to 2018. This dictates the rules/restrictions owners must follow. These rules for the property are in place no matter who owns the property.

From 2007 to 2021, Nader was on the Placer County Audit Committee. He served as chair for 12 years.

From 2000 to 2008, Nader managed his family’s residential housing project of more than 2,000 Lincoln homes.

During the 2006 to 2014 timespan, Nader was a board member, treasurer, audit committee chair and/or CFO at William Jessup University in Rocklin, Calif. The school’s motto is “Transforming Tomorrow Today”.

Most recently, Nader served on the Placer County Planning Commission. His eight-year service there ended in 2020.

“My wife, Dustye, and I have lived in Placer County over 35 years and love living in Auburn and spending time in the Tahoe area. We are dedicated to making our community an even better place to live, work, and play,” Nader said in a statement in his campaign material. “I would be honored to receive your vote in the Primary Election on March 5, 2004.”

Wayne Nader, supervisor candidate, meets with District 5 residents at an event at the North Tahoe Events Center in Kings Beach. Nader spoke about his priorities, work history and public service. Brenna O’Boyle / Sierra Sun

Wayne Nader, supervisor candidate, meets with District 5 residents at an event at the North Tahoe Events Center in Kings Beach. Nader spoke about his priorities, work history and public service. Brenna O’Boyle / Sierra Sun