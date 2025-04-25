Supervisor Gustafson appointed to State Board of Fire Services

AUBURN, Calif. –Placer County District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson was appointed by the governor Wednesday to serve on the State Board of Fire Services.

“The State Board of Fire Services is an important board to California’s fire service,” said Chief Daniel Berlant, California State Fire Marshal. “The board addresses critical fire protection and prevention issues of statewide concern, including firefighters training standards.”

Board members include representatives of fire service labor groups, fire chiefs, fire districts, volunteer firefighters, city and county government, the state Office of Emergency Services, and the insurance industry.

“Wildfire risk is a very critical issue for our communities. Placer County has some of the highest numbers of habitable structures in the wildland urban interface compared to all counties in the state. We continue to invest and take steps to protect our communities and continue to be a leader in California in addressing these risks,” Gustafson said. “I’m grateful for this opportunity to elevate the obstacles and issues homeowners and businesses face to better inform the decisions that affect us.”

Gustafson has served as Placer County’s District 5 supervisor since 2019. She was the chief executive officer of the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association from 2017 to 2018 and had a long career at the Tahoe City Public Utility District from 1991 to 2017, serving as the general manager for the final eight years of her tenure. She served as a commissioner of the California Fish and Game Commission from 2005 to 2009 and is a member of Tahoe Fund.

As a Placer County supervisor, she serves on the boards of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, Tahoe Transportation District, California Tahoe Conservancy and the California Association of Councils of Governments, and as member of the county’s Fire and Emergency Medical Services Ad Hoc Committee and the Placer Local Agency Formation Commission.