Supervisor Gustafson looks for ‘cooperative resolution’ to Martis Valley fire fund

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – At the Placer County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Supervisor Cindy Gustafson made a motion to have staff analyze 100% of fire fund in Zone 7 and bring it back to the board.

Supervisors Suzanne Jones, Bonnie Gore, Shanti Landon and Gustafson voted in favor while Supervisor Jim Holmes voted against it.

“I want to work toward a cooperative resolution,” Gustafson said.

“There’s no such thing as a limited tax share agreement …” Holmes said. “I can’t support that.”

On August 29, 2023, the board formed a limited duration Eastern Placer Fire Services Ad Hoc Committee to advance discussions related to ongoing funding communication from the Truckee Fire Protection District regarding Annexation #7 or Zone 7 within the Martis Valley area of Placer County.

It also performed analysis of options and alternatives for local fire district supplemental funding needs and service streamlining.

Supervisor Gustafson and Supervisor Holmes were the two committee members.

The Eastern Placer Fire Services Ad Hoc Committee met five times.

They went over history and financial research. It also highlighted the board’s options.

It looked at operating and capital funding, including the Truckee Fire Protection District 2022-23 fiscal year budget, and station 96 staffing and operations.

The Capital Improvement Program and fire mitigation fees were studied. In 1996, Government Code 66000 et seq was established. In November 2021, the Nexus Study was established. Funding was collected from the new development.

The Martis Valley Community Plan for public facilities, fire protections/emergency response services was formed.

The county will encourage the Truckee Fire Protection District and the Northstar Community Services District to maintain minimum fire protection standards.

It will also encourage the Truckee Fire Protection District and the Northstar Community Services District to maintain the following standards (expressed as average response times to emergency calls): a. four minutes in urban areas b. six minutes in suburban areas c. ten minutes in rural areas.

The county requires new development to develop or fund fire protection facilities, personnel and operations and maintenance that, at a minimum, maintain the above service level standards.

Previous fire service funding suggestions:

In 2011, funding options suggested Impose a special tax, 2/3 voter approval, on existing Martis Valley development

In 2017, Community Facilities District Funds ongoing operating and capital needs Assessed on new development

In 2019, Voluntary Tax Exchange Agreement

Letter on behalf of TFPD 40% of Fire Fund for allocation for specific Tax Rate Areas in Zone 7 Oct. 22, 2019, approved by board



Truckee Fire Protection District has requested Placer County to consider: