Supervisor Gustafson responds to settlement on proposed Olympic Valley development

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Placer County District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson released the following statement regarding Palisades Tahoe, Keep Tahoe Blue and Sierra Watch’s recent agreement settling litigation challenging proposed development in Olympic Valley:

“I am pleased to share that a final settlement has been reached between Alterra Mountain Company and the petitioners regarding the Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan. This resolution marks an important moment for our community — one shaped by thoughtful negotiation, genuine concern, and a commitment to our region’s long-term well-being.

This outcome represents a balanced solution that reflects many of the community’s values while still providing economic, housing, and infrastructure benefits for Eastern Placer County. Last November, when the Board of Supervisors approved the Specific Plan, I noted that Alterra Mountain Company’s leadership had evolved significantly since the 2016 approvals. The current leadership team brought a renewed focus on community engagement, reaching beyond the proposed project to listen and respond to concerns about broader issues like housing and transportation.

Throughout the new approval process, it was clear that Alterra adhered to the legal standards and principles set by the previous litigation and court rulings. Fully understanding that additional litigation was most-likely inevitable, Alterra committed to revisiting the size and scale of the project through the ensuing process. The result of this long and contentious effort will be a scaled-back project proposal that better aligns with community priorities and provides significant benefits.

Alterra remains the largest recreation provider and private employer in our region. Their role in addressing local transportation issues — including voluntarily establishing the parking reservation program and making significant and ongoing contributions to mobility improvements — along with financial support for regional housing through TBID funding, continues to address some of our region’s biggest challenges.

The collaborative spirit behind this agreement — from local residents and environmental advocates to regional agencies and business leaders — demonstrates what’s possible when we work together. While no plan is ever perfect, this refined project balances our need for workforce housing, transportation solutions, recreation opportunities, and environmental protections, all while helping reinvest in the unique recreation resort character of Olympic Valley.

I want to thank everyone who stayed engaged through this long and sometimes difficult process. Your voices truly shaped this outcome. As we move forward, I remain committed to ensuring transparency, community involvement, and accountability through every phase of this project’s implementation.” – Cindy Gustafson