Supervisor Gustafson unofficially wins primary

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – On Super Tuesday, Supervisor Cindy Gustafson unofficially won the primary for the 5th District seat that encompasses Tahoe City and Kings Beach.

With 100% of the 44 precincts reporting, Gustafson received 6,822 votes or 48.89%, according to unofficial results from the Placer County elections website.

Gustafson had three challengers.

Wayne Nader got 3,529 votes or 25.29%

Jim Holmes received 2,613 votes or 18.73 %

Rick Chowdry had 974 votes or 6.98%

Write-in earned 16 votes or .11%

If Gustafson receives 50% plus one vote then she wins outright and is declared the winner.

“It’s still a long road,” Gustafson said.

There’s still ballots to count from vote-by-mail ballots, and the 30 drop box locations in Placer County. Then the results will be certified.

“We’re still waiting for numbers to come in,” said Nader. “It looks like in November there’ll be a runoff with the incumbent, Cindy Gustafson, and myself … They still have a lot of votes to count so that certainly could change.”

If Gustafson breaks 50%, she will not have to participate in the general election on Nov. 5. Otherwise, Gustafson and Nader, who are currently the top two vote getters in the unofficial results, will proceed to the general election.

“There’s still a slight chance I could get over 50% and in that case, there wouldn’t be a runoff,” Gustafson said. “We’re only a few hundred votes away from that so well see.”

The website reported 13,954 people voted in the 5th District supervisor race.

Ryan Ronco is the County-Clerk-Recorder-Registrar of Voters for Placer County. The following results are unofficial.

In statewide election news, President Biden received 22,613 votes or 92.67% of the vote for president Democrat. Donald Trump got 25,586 votes or 78.12% of the vote for president Republican.

These results are for 100% of the 170 precincts reporting. There were 24,402 votes in the Democrat race, and 32,751 in the Republican race.

In the U.S. senate race full term, the top three were:

Steve Garvey got 27,435 votes or 40.55%

Adam Schiff received 19,803 or 29.27%

Katie Porter had 6,457 or 9.54%

In the U.S. senate race partial term, the top three were:

Steve Garvey got 28,537 votes or 42.47%

Adam Schiff received 18,447 or 27.45%

Katie Porter had 8,041 or 11.97%

These were 58,027 votes in the 5th District state assembly race with 100% of 152 precincts reporting.

Joe Patterson got 32,916 votes or 56.73%

Neva Parker received 18,496 votes or 31.87%

Athena Singh had 4,259 or 7.34%

Aabhash “Abg” Gautam earned 2,329 votes or 4.01%

Write-in votes got 27 or .05%

In this race, the top two vote getters go to the general election regardless if one candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.