Supervisor Hardy Bullock steps down from airport role

Hardy Bullock, the Truckee Tahoe Airport director of aviation and community services, has announced he’s stepping down from his role at the airport.

Bullock, who has been with the airport for 14 years, is taking a job with airport industry consultants Mead & Hunt. Also a member of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, Bullock is not moving or leaving the area and will continue his role as District 5 supervisor.

“I’m leaving the airport with an open heart and sincere appreciation,” said Bullock in a statement. “Serving this community has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Nothing replaces the magic of flight; I got to be part of that every day. Our airport team is the best in the business, admired nationwide for their innovation, hard work and intellect.

“Reflecting the community we serve and building a modern airport is challenging,“ Bullock added. ”The board, staff, tenants, businesses, nonprofits, and our community have done great work – together. I will always fly here at the Truckee Airport knowing we did great things. Not without disagreement, but always with integrity and passion. I have prepared my team to lead the airport and the community — they’re ready and willing. I will always be here for the airport and this team and our entire community. Thank you.”

Bullock has also worked with Mead & Hunt for the past 15 years.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for me to work for their firm and help them develop clients all over the nation,” said Bullock on the decision to take a job with Mead & Hunt.

His final day at the airport will be Wednesday.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com