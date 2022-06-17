Supervisor Hardy Bullock steps down from airport role
Bullock is staying in the district and will remain a supervisor
Hardy Bullock, the Truckee Tahoe Airport director of aviation and community services, has announced he’s stepping down from his role at the airport.
Bullock, who has been with the airport for 14 years, is taking a job with airport industry consultants Mead & Hunt. Also a member of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, Bullock is not moving or leaving the area and will continue his role as District 5 supervisor.
“I’m leaving the airport with an open heart and sincere appreciation,” said Bullock in a statement. “Serving this community has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Nothing replaces the magic of flight; I got to be part of that every day. Our airport team is the best in the business, admired nationwide for their innovation, hard work and intellect.
“Reflecting the community we serve and building a modern airport is challenging,“ Bullock added. ”The board, staff, tenants, businesses, nonprofits, and our community have done great work – together. I will always fly here at the Truckee Airport knowing we did great things. Not without disagreement, but always with integrity and passion. I have prepared my team to lead the airport and the community — they’re ready and willing. I will always be here for the airport and this team and our entire community. Thank you.”
Bullock has also worked with Mead & Hunt for the past 15 years.
“It’s an awesome opportunity for me to work for their firm and help them develop clients all over the nation,” said Bullock on the decision to take a job with Mead & Hunt.
His final day at the airport will be Wednesday.
Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Supervisor Hardy Bullock steps down from airport role
Hardy Bullock, the Truckee Tahoe Airport director of aviation and community services, has announced he’s stepping down from his role at the airport.