Supervisors act on block grant, short-term rentals, SNOW Sports Museum

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors held its meeting at the North Tahoe Event Center on Tuesday, Feb. 27 and discussed the closeout of the Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus, short-term vacation rentals ordinance, and the SNOW Sports Museum and Community Cultural Center.

Closeout of the Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus

The board passed the action requested.

Hold a public hearing to solicit comments on the Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus grant Close Out Report and the disencumbrance of $27,072.61 for a forgivable loan program, Microenterprise Assistance Program.

Adopt a Resolution acknowledging accomplishments and confirming completion of the grant, and accepting the project Close Out Report.

Approve the disencumbrance of $27,072.61 in grant funds.

Determine the proposed actions are not a project pursuant to CEQA guidelines.

On July 28, 2020, the board approved a resolution authorizing the submission of an application to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) to receive the county’s allocation of $382,171 under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program Coronavirus Response Round 1 Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA).

The application was to develop and implement a Microenterprise Assistance Program to provide technical assistance and forgivable loans to low- and moderate-income business owners that conform to CDBG microenterprise eligibility criteria.

The program’s purpose was to assist microenterprises with technical assistance and forgivable loans to respond to the impacts of the COVID pandemic on their microenterprise and/or prepare for, prevent, or respond to the current or future disaster.

The county received an award letter for this application on February 25, 2021, and entered into a grant agreement with HCD on May 6, 2021, and as amended on April 28, 2022.

The County received sufficient direction to operate the program in March 2023.

Short Term Vacation Rentals Ordinance

The board will continue this article off calendar and bring it forward as soon as possible. Before the article is brought back, there will be discussion on a possible definition change for condo-hotel, ADU-primary residence and other ordinance edits.

The action requested was:

To introduce and waive oral reading of an ordinance to amend Placer County code.

To receive an update and provide direction on the definition of a condo-hotel for a future amendment to the Short Term Vacation Rentals Ordinance.

To receive an update on the Short Term Rental Stakeholder Working Group.

In 2019, the Placer County Short Term Vacation Rental (STR) Ordinance was first enacted by the board to address concerns about the impact of vacation rentals on eastern Placer County communities.

After extensive community input, the ordinance tried to balance residents’ needs with the economic importance of tourism. After it was adopted, Chapter 9, Article 9.42, was repealed and updated on February 8, 2022.

The ordinance applies to the Eastern Placer County short-term rental area. In September 2022, the county launched the Short Term Rental Stakeholder Working Group, which consists of property owners, property managers, local residents and other stakeholders.

These people gave real-time feedback on how the ordinance worked. It identified compliance and enforcement issues, shared trends, and provided input on how to improve it.

The proposed amendments are based on feedback from fire districts, code compliance staff, appeal hearing officers, county counsel, its working group and staff.

They advised on potential technical “clean-up” ordinance revisions that would provide clarity, improve public safety, and align with evolving case law to let the county imnprove enforcement of the existing ordinance.

The amendments are intended to promote effective implementation of the ordinance, advance board policy objectives and align with case law.

Sierra Nevada Olympic Winter Museum and Community Cultural Center Environmental Impact Report

The board certified the SNOW Sports Museum’s final EIR. This is a technical step in the process, not the final step.

The EIR certification will facilitate grant applications and fundraising efforts.

To date, the total county funding for this project is $850,854, according to County of Placer board documents.

The action requested was to conduct a public hearing to adopt a Resolution to certify the SNOW Sports Museum and Community Cultural Center EIR

prepared pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act.

The project co-applicants are Placer County Executive Office and the SNOW Sports Foundation. The proposed project is a museum celebrating the 1960 Winter Olympics and the history of winter sports in the Sierra Nevada. It will also provide space for community activities. The two-story building would be up to 20,000 square feet with a maximum height of 30 feet including outdoor gathering spaces and amenities.