Supervisors actions don’t reflect community disapproval of Palisades Tahoe plan (Opinion)

In 2021, after the election results were confirmed for the Placer County Board of Supervisors, statements by three of the newly elected supervisors ensured that the community’s voices would be represented and entrusted.

Supervisor Jim Holmes stated, “I want the residents of District 3 to know I appreciate the trust and confidence they have placed in me to continue to represent them and provide responsible governance. I do not take the responsibility lightly and will continue to serve with dedication and commitment”.

Supervisor Cindy Gustafson stated, ”It was an honor to have been appointed by the Board of Supervisors, but to have the residents of the communities I serve provide me with their vote of confidence is incredibly humbling. I cannot express the level of gratitude I feel having been entrusted with such an important responsibility.”

Supervisor Suzanne Jones also stated, “I am excited to serve all the constituents in District 4. I thank you for electing me and my commitment to you is that I will work extremely hard to support and represent you.”

The Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan is back before the Placer County Board of Supervisors for a second time. The supervisors actions since taking office do not reflect the overwhelming community’s disapproval of the project, with more than 600 letters submitted to date to Placer County.

Based on the public comments submitted­­, there is no sign that the majority of the residents within Placer County support the Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan. So where is all the involvement from the community? We are worn out and have for the most part given up when it comes to projects involving Placer County. The end result is pretty much predetermined, the box for “Community Involvement” is just a check mark and most projects end up in litigation before being dissolved.

Four out of the five supervisors, who reside in completely different environments continue to overrule our one local vote. It’s unfortunate that thousands of taxpayer dollars will once again be used to challenge a project that is only supported by Placer County Supervisors for the estimated tax dollars generated and not by the majority of the constituents that they represent.

Jim Sajdak is a Tahoe City resident