Supervisors discuss critical housing issues in Eastern Placer County 

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 26, at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach to address critical housing issues affecting Eastern Placer County.

There was a presentation on the 2024 annual Eastern Placer housing update.

Stephanie Holloway, Deputy CEO for Economic Development and Housing, emphasized the need for housing solutions in the region. She highlighted that housing discussions permeate almost every conversation in the area, touching on homelessness to affordable and workforce housing. Holloway stressed the importance of these initiatives in supporting local businesses and maintaining sustainable communities.

The board was informed about efforts, including new partnerships, projects, and innovative programs like Lease to Locals and workforce housing preservation. Holloway also mentioned collaborations with the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) on housing regulations and the Tahoe Truckee Workforce Housing Agency.

Gloria Stearns, Economic Development Manager, provided a broader economic context for the housing challenges.

“There’s going to be no one single solution,” Stearns said. “We have to do it all. Programs that help renters, homeowners, as well as building large and small housing solutions are all going to be important. And to do this, it requires collaboration.”

She presented information showing Placer County’s median household income has risen to $112,000, but renters need to earn $42 per hour to afford housing without being cost-burdened. This represents a significant increase from previous years, underscoring the growing affordability crisis.

Stearns illustrated the scale of the problem by noting that one in four Placer County residents faces rent constraints. She emphasized the need for creative solutions and intentional decision-making in addressing these housing issues.

The presentation also touched on the county’s major employers and industry clusters, linking economic development with housing needs. The merger of the Economic Development and Housing departments was highlighted as a strategic move to address these interconnected challenges more effectively.

“Gloria had pinpointed a median income. That was a county-wide median income,” said Nikki Streegan, principal planner. “And the figure that you see is actually the median income for East Placer when we look at the very specific census tracts on the east side of the county.”

The California Department of Housing and Community Development income is updated yearly.

“County-wide, it’s $102,500,” Streegan said. “This is based on an average household size of three. It’s closer to $113,000 for an average household size of four.”

“Takeaway here is a little higher incomes on the east side of the county,” Streegan said. “That’s kind of what we’re finding.”

The board meeting gave updates on initiatives and to workshop new ideas, particularly focusing on a community-driven initiative that originated from discussions with the North Tahoe Community Alliance. The supervisors were encouraged to provide feedback on these proposals as part of a collaborative effort to tackle the region’s housing crisis.

“I hear these stories of people will post a job, and people look at housing prices, and they just don’t even apply,” said District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson. “So even though I know that number is frightening to all of us to think about 8,200 more units, it doesn’t account for that variety of units we need to entice people to come here and fill some of our jobs … because these numbers are based on inadequately housed and who’s already working here.”

The supervisors meeting continued with a presentation on the proposed Launchpad Housing Incentive Program from Tahoe Housing Specialist Tim Cussen.

This innovative program aims to address the critical shortage of workforce housing in Eastern Placer County by offering financial incentives for the creation of deed-restricted housing units.

Cussen highlighted the program’s necessity, citing that four deed-restricted multifamily developments have been built in Eastern Placer in the past 20 years. He noted that of the 8,200 inadequately housed households in the school district, about 86% fall at or below 120% of the median income, emphasizing the urgent need for affordable housing solutions.

The Launchpad program offers a combination of low-interest loans and deed-restriction disbursements to eligible participants, including developers, nonprofits, and other qualified entities. The program allows for various housing types, such as condos, townhomes, multifamily properties, and accessory dwelling units (ADUs).

A key feature of the program is its tiered approach to deed restrictions. For every four units, one would be subject to income restrictions alternating between 80% and 120% of the Area Median Income (AMI). This structure ensures a mix of affordability levels while maintaining a focus on local workforce housing.

The financial incentives include a 3% fixed-rate loan for up to 50% of the fair market value of the deed-restricted component, capped at $1.5 million. Additionally, participants can receive a deed-restriction disbursement estimated at 16% of the fair market value upon project completion.

Cussen presented a sample project to illustrate the program’s potential impact: a duplex with an ADU and a junior ADU, valued at $1.3 million. This project would produce four deed-restricted units and be eligible for a $650,000 low-interest loan and a $208,000 deed-restriction disbursement.

The presentation concluded by seeking input from the board on specific aspects of the program, including income restriction requirements, loan and disbursement caps, and coordination with existing TRPA deed restriction programs.

“I really do think it’s going to make a significant difference in a variety of ways,” said Tahoe Housing Hub’s CEO Erin Casey. “So the ability to offset those costs through a program like this, paired with a program like ours (Tahoe Housing Hub), where we are helping individuals who, by the way, in most cases don’t have any real experience developing a project. So applying for a permit, working through the complexities of getting permits in the Tahoe Basin in addition to that, are often a deterrent as well. So we think the combination of these two things could be very powerful.”