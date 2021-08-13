Surge brings 8% increase in Nevada County COVID-19 cases
Nevada County has two people die of COVID-19 this week after four months mortality free
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County reached 6,152 Thursday morning. There are 459 new cases since Aug. 6, indicating a 8% increase over the last week.
Of the 6,152 total cases, 5,458 have been released from isolation and 617 are presently active, up from 358 last week. Case numbers over the past few weeks have risen dramatically, and after 17 weeks without a death in Nevada County, two more residents died from COVID-19. That brings the total death toll since the pandemic began to 77.
Nevada County administered 1,119 vaccines over the last week, bringing the total number of doses delivered to 105,230. Over the course of the last week, 453 people within county lines became completely vaccinated, bringing the number of fully vaccinated people up to 49,794 — around 50% of the population.
Nevada County public health officials highlighted the difference between recommendations and requirements for appropriate and safe masking given the recent surge in cases.
Face masks are required regardless of vaccination status in health care settings, jails, public transportation and schools. Unvaccinated people are required to wear masks in all indoor settings.
PLACER COUNTY
As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 26,609 COVID-19 cases, indicating a 4% rise in cases over the last week. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates there were 1,050 new cases over the last week.
There were no recorded deaths caused by COVID-19 in Placer County last week, leaving the death toll at 307 people.
Placer County has distributed 428,018 vaccines since their introduction. There were 1,988 people who became fully vaccinated over the week, bringing the number of fully vaccinated up to 206,923.
Placer County’s data may reflect inaccuracies.
According to the health system’s website, anyone 12 years and older can schedule an appointment at MyTurn.ca.gov.
Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun and The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com.
(As of Thursday morning)
NEVADA COUNTY
Number of COVID-19 cases: 6,152
Number in western county: 4,681
Number in eastern county: 1,470 (County officials haven’t yet determined which side some cases reside in)
Number of active cases: 617
Number hospitalized: 26
Number of recoveries: 5,458
Number of deaths: 77 (after 17 weeks with 0 deaths, there were two deaths this week )
Number tested: 125,348
PLACER COUNTY
Number of COVID-19 cases: 26,609
Number in East Placer: 1,005
Number in Mid-Placer: 3,915
Number in South Placer: 21,318
Number of recoveries: 24,360
Number of deaths: 307 (0 in the last two weeks)
Number tested negative: 466,712
