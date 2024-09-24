Surrealism comes to life at the Reno Tahoe International Art Show

RENO, Nev. – The Reno Tahoe International Art Show (RTIA), held from Sept. 12-15, celebrated the vibrant world of contemporary art against the backdrop of the Sierra Nevada. This rapidly growing art fair is transforming Reno into a national center for arts and culture, occupying over 160,000 square feet and featuring national and international galleries, independent artists, and one of the largest sculpture presentations in the country, including pieces inspired by Burning Man.

One of the standout exhibits, “Surrealism Revisited,” was presented by renowned artist Sir Daniel K. Winn. This interactive multimedia installation highlighted the evolution of surrealism through the works of two influential artists: Salvador Dalí and Winn himself. The exhibition included original etchings and sculptures by Dalí, alongside Winn’s own mixed-media sculptures and oil paintings that embody a contemporary take on surrealism.

The Heart of Surrealism

Winn’s passion for surrealism stems from its ability to explore the complexities of the human experience. “Surrealism allows us to dive deep into the subconscious, revealing universal truths,” he said. His work, which he describes as “existential surrealism,” reflects a blend of reality and fantasy that encourages viewers to ponder their own existence.

This year marked the first time Winn displayed “Surrealism Revisited” at the RTIA, building on a previous successful exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in Shanghai. “Our collaboration with the museum has been pivotal in establishing a strong presence in the art world,” he said. “We aim to enhance Reno’s reputation as an art destination.”

Winn’s booth, sponsored by the Museum of Modern Art in Shanghai, spanned 3,000 square feet and served as a primary attraction for attendees. “Being the anchor at the fair elevates the entire event,” he said, envisioning Reno as a potential rival to famous art destinations like Art Basel.

A Comprehensive Artistic Experience

The RTIA Show is not just about visual art; it integrates multiple forms of creative expression, including performance and film. This year, Winn pre-screened his short film “Ectropy,” a surrealist piece that serves as a prequel to his award-winning film “Creation.” “It explores themes of birth and existence,” Winn said, aiming to create a philosophical dialogue through cinematic art. “Ectropy” was directed by Jordan Schulz, who co-wrote it with Andrew Creme. The film also introduces actress Vivienne Lucille.

A special pre-screening of Ectropy allowed for a total sensory experience. Provided / MWPR

Winn, alongside his partner Randall J. Slavin, meticulously prepared for the fair, investing significant time in logistics and presentation. “Setting up the booth took a week, and then we had just two days to take it down,” he said.

The Future of Reno’s Art Scene

Both Winn and Slavin expressed optimism about the potential for a cultural renaissance in Reno. For the creative pair, the fair is about more than art; it’s about creating a holistic experience that resonates with people. Their collaboration aims to bring together various art forms to foster a vibrant cultural hub in the region.

Winn and Slavin also emphasized the importance of media engagement in promoting the event and elevating Reno’s artistic identity. They aim to attract greater visibility for future fairs, potentially incorporating larger performances and collaborations with local promoters.

Looking ahead, the duo is excited about the prospect of bringing previously unseen Dalí originals to the next fair. “This year’s exhibition was significant, but there’s so much more to come,” Winn said.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.