Survey open to develop Tahoe Regional Trails Plan

For National Trails Day on Saturday, June 5, a public survey opened to inform the creation of the first Tahoe Regional Trails Plan to improve recreation by connecting and improving the network of dirt trails in the basin, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency said last week.

Residents, visitors, trail users, and non-trail users are encouraged to take the survey to help TRPA and land managers throughout the region as they begin planning. The online survey is available in English and Spanish and will be open through mid-July. Additionally, in-person surveys on trails and at trailheads are planned throughout the next month following public health protocols.

Go online to http://www.tahoetrailsplan.org to learn more about the plan and take the survey.

The plan will improve recreation by helping direct maintenance funding from trail management agencies and the Tahoe Fund’s new Tahoe Trail Endowment, which was started with a founding donation from trails champion Chris McNamara.

The vision of the multi-agency steering committee is for a connected trail network across Lake Tahoe’s public lands that provides accessible, high-quality user experiences; limits the impact to the natural environment; and is sustainably funded and well maintained.





The plan steering committee includes TRPA, Tahoe Rim Trail Association, Tahoe Area Mountain Bike Association, USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Nevada and California State Parks, and the Tahoe Fund.

Source: TRPA