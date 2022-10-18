Survey seeks feedback about drone shows in Tahoe City, Kings Beach
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Officials want feedback on the inaugural custom drone lights shows on the Labor Day holiday weekend and the conclusion of the summer concert series in both Kings Beach and Tahoe City.
The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, North Tahoe Business Association and Tahoe City Downtown Association have posted an online survey with 18 questions seeking responses to the new celebrations.
The survey includes questions such as what show or shows did you attend, were you satisfied, where did you watch from, what did you like, how well could you see and if people knew why the shows were moved from July Fourth to the Labor Day holiday weekend.
To take the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Tahoedroneshows.
