Suspect arrested for allegedly exposing himself, committing ‘lewd acts’ in Incline Village

Authorities have arrested a man suspected of publicly exposing himself and masturbating in Incline Village.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday of a suspicious man exposing himself and conducting “lewd acts” in the area near the dog park off Lakeshore Boulevard, according to Bob Harmon with the sheriff’s office.

The person who reported the incident said the same man was there Sunday exposing himself and masturbating.

At the scene deputies found a man matching the description and a brief foot chase ensued. Harmon said it lasted about a minute.

Authorities eventually brought the 23-year-old man into custody. According to jail records, he was arrested for open/gross lewdness, first degree; resisting a public officer; and possession of a controlled substance.

Harmon did not know if the suspect was an Incline Village resident.