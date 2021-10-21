Suspect charged for botched robbery at Incline smoke shop

Ramon Navarro Jr. was arrested on Monday.

Miranda Jacobson/Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE — The Washoe County Sheriff’s office has confirmed two recent robberies that occurred minute apart on Monday, Oct. 18, at Lady Luck Smoke and Skate Shop and Wells Fargo are not related.

While WSCO is still searching for the suspect involved in the Wells Fargo robbery, authorities arrested a suspect in the attempted robbery at Lady Luck.

Officials reported the suspect’s name to be Ramon Navarro Jr. who was trapped in Lady Luck by a quick thinking store clerk.

Officials said Navarro went on to destroy thousands of dollars worth of property in the building and then shattered the front door window in an attempt to escape after the store clerk locked him after seeing a gun magazine clip in his pocket.

“Navarro Jr. tripped and fell to the ground as deputies approached with a K9, and multiple less lethal use of force options,” according to the official report posted to the WCSO Incline Village Substation’s Facebook page. “The suspect was not complying with verbal commands and began to reach into his jacket. At that time, a 40mm less lethal foam round was fired at the suspect’s upper arm. The round struck the suspect who then immediately put his arms out to his side. The suspect was detained without any further issues and was cleared by medical personnel prior to booking.”

It was confirmed the suspect was carrying a weapon identified as a loaded un-serialized pistol concealed underneath his jacket, with multiple rounds of hollow point 9 mm ammunition.

Navarro Jr. was booked for carrying a concealed weapon (felony), destruction of property (felony), obstructing and resisting (misdemeanor), and could receive additional changes, as there is still an ongoing investigation.

“Sheriff Darin Balaam would like to thank the partnering agencies from the Nevada Highway Patrol and Placer County Sheriff’s Office for providing additional resources and assistance in this incident,” said a WCSO statement.

Miranda Jacobson is a staff writer with the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at mjacobson@tahoedailytribune.com