Suspect confesses, leads Amador County detectives to father’s grave

A man arrested on suspicion of killing his father following a manhunt at Lake Tahoe confessed to the killing, the Associated Press is reporting.

Sean Purdy, 20, also revealed to detectives the location of his father’s body, authorities have said.

Purdy was arrested Thursday, and confessed late Friday. That led detectives to search an area in Pioneer, California, where they located a body in a shallow grave around 4 a.m. Saturday, the Amador County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.