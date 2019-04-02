Suspect in 7-Eleven armed robbery remains at large, Truckee police seek public help

The suspect of last Thursday's armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Truckee remains at large.

The Town of Truckee Police Department is investigating the incident, according to Sergeant Lisa Madden, which took place Thursday morning, March 28, in the Donner Center at 11400 Donner Pass Road.

Madden confirmed cash was stolen from the convenience store, but was unable to give the amount or any additional details on the robbery. Detective Kyle Vickers later said the amount stolen was small, but declined to name the exact figure due to the ongoing investigation.

The suspect has been described as a white male in his mid-20s to mid-30s, and is roughly 5 feet, 10 inches tall. The suspect was wearing a black jacket with a gray hoodie at the time of the robbery.

The department is seeking assistance from the public in obtaining additional surveillance video, and is asking residents with exterior home surveillance or a video recording doorbell service that live on Meadow Way, Forest Lane, Rocky Lane, Brook Lane, Ridge Road, and Glen Road to contact Detective Vickers at (530) 550-2336. Anyone with information regarding the individual should also contact Vickers.