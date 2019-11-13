Suspect in custody after stealing sheriff’s office SUV and taking it for a joyride

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect Wednesday morning after he stole an officer's SUV.

Submitted photo

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A suspect is in custody this morning after stealing a car from law enforcement and going on a joyride.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said during a shift change Wednesday morning that a deputy discovered their fully loaded SUV was missing from the parking lot.

The office immediately began to track the SUV and found it was traveling westbound on US Highway 50.

Assistance was sought from the Placerville Police Department and other members of the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement units tracked down the stolen SUV and got behind the car but the driver did not stop the vehicle, according to a press release.

Placerville PD used a spike strip to disable a tire on the stolen SUV on Highway 50 near Schnell School Road.

The vehicle stopped at Highway 50 and Spring Street and the driver was taken into custody.

The suspect, Jacob Randall Wolfe, was still wearing an El Dorado County Sheriff’s baseball cap at the time of arrest.

“We have confirmed that no items are missing from the patrol vehicle and the gear was still locked in their appropriate areas,” said Sheriff Sgt. Anthony Prencipe in the release. “We have not yet confirmed how Wolfe gained access into the patrol vehicle.”

