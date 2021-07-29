Suspension of fees for those impacted by Lava, Beckwourth fires

On July 16, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an emergency proclamation for Siskiyou County due to the Lava Fire and Lassen and Plumas counties due to the Beckwourth Complex Fire. Both fires have destroyed homes, caused the evacuation of residents and damaged critical infrastructure.

Pursuant to these Proclamations of a State Emergency, in the Nevada County Clerk-Recorder’s office, fees for certified copies of birth, death and marriage records are suspended for any individual who lost such records as a result of the fires. These Proclamations will remain in effect until the Governor terminates the State of Emergency.

When requesting free copies of a vital record, survivors of the fires should state on the application “Wildfire,” and complete the sworn statement declaring under penalty of perjury that they are a survivor. The sworn statement for wildfire survivors is a combined sworn statement which also includes the sworn statement required by Health and Safety Code Section 103526. For requests sent to the California Department of Public Health – Vital Records (CDPH-VR), survivors should additionally make the notation “Wildfire” on the front of the mailing envelope, for faster processing.

The application and combined sworn statement must be submitted to complete the request.

Source: Nevada County Elections