Sustainable Truckee gift card sales near $50k goal

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Visit Truckee-Tahoe announces Sustainable Truckee Gift Card sales have reached $35,000 since the program began one year ago in November 2021, only $15,000 shy of reaching the goal of $50,000.



“Along with infusing Truckee’s local economy with dollars that can only be spent locally, 25% of every card sold is matched by Visit Truckee-Tahoe for a Sustainable Truckee stewardship project in 2023. We are already in conversations with local nonprofits and agencies about how these funds can best protect the environment,” said Siobhan Kenney, director of sustainable tourism for Visit Truckee-Tahoe.



Sustainable Truckee Gift Cards are community-based, digital gift cards, redeemable at 50 Truckee-owned and operated businesses (restaurants, breweries, lodging, yoga studios, retail stores, gear shops, adventure guide companies, and more). Cards are purchased online at http://www.VisitTruckeeTahoe.com/giftcard and can be scheduled for e-delivery with a personalized message for holidays, birthdays, milestones, or any occasion.



To date, $16,800 in Sustainable Truckee Gift Cards have been redeemed at participating merchants, slightly less than half of total gift card sales. This means $18,200 of unspent gift card funds will go into the local economy. Cards do not expire (different terms apply for Fall Lodging Offer) and function like a stored-value Mastercard. Any Truckee business can join the program at any time.



The top five most popular redemption locations are Grocery Outlet, Coffeebar Truckee, Mountain Hardware & Sports, Old Town Tap, and Best Pies Pizzeria and Restaurant. And, rounding out the top ten are FiftyFifty Brewing Co., Word After Word Books, Gravity Haus (formerly Cedar House Sport Hotel), Alibi Ale Works – Truckee Public House, and Tahoe Mountain Sports.



“After seeing customers use Sustainable Truckee Gift Cards at my own businesses, I started buying them for friends and family,” said Dave Polivy, Tahoe Mountain Sports and Tahoe Mountain Life owner. “They are great gifts to thank teachers and staff.”



Easy to buy in bulk with discounts available for purchases over $1,000, Sustainable Truckee Gift Cards are great holiday gifts for Truckee business owners, realtors, and large employers to give employees, clients, or volunteers. Every card sold supports stewardship, and because the card can only be redeemed at participating Truckee businesses, dollars stay within the local community.



“I love the concept of the Sustainable Truckee Gift Cards. The program I run is highly supported by volunteers and I use the gift cards as a way to compensate for their time and appreciate them,” said Själla Schneekloth, Community Education and Outreach Organizer for the Sierra Community House. “Previously, we have used Amazon or Visa gift cards, but I find this is a way nicer way to support our Local Truckee Community.”



Unlike similar community cards, Sustainable Truckee Gift Cards help fund local stewardship projects similar to investments Visit Truckee-Tahoe has already made such as all-inclusive trails, free TART Connect micro transportation, trailhead signage, ambassadors, and much more. VTT matches 25% of the value of every card. With a goal of $50K in sales for 2022, VTT will set aside $12,500 for a stewardship project in 2023. View past and present Sustainable Truckee programs and sponsorships at http://www.VisitTruckeeTahoe.com/programs .



“I hosted a Truckee Litter Corps Cleanup in August and gave Sustainable Truckee Gift Cards to everyone who volunteered, and the turnout was very big,” said Patty Baird, Aspens of Truckee owner. “It’s a gift that keeps giving back to the environment and our community.”



Also pumping up sales to help reach the $50,000 goal is the Sustainable Truckee – Fall Lodging Offer. Now through Dec. 21, visitors can get a free $100 Sustainable Truckee Gift Card by applying for the Sustainable Truckee – Fall Lodging Offer at http://www.VisitTruckeeTahoe.com/falloffer . To qualify, visitors must book two or more nights of lodging in Truckee between Sept. 28, and Dec. 21, for a total of $300 or greater. Locals can get a $50 Sustainable Truckee Gift Card by referring a friend to the Fall Lodging Offer, qualified booking required.



Support local businesses and help VTT reach its goal of $12,500 for stewardship projects by giving Sustainable Truckee Gift Cards for the holidays. Buy now athttp://www.VisitTruckeeTahoe.com/giftcard