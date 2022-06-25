Sustainable Truckee to host free bike valet at Truckee Thursdays, Music in the Park
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Visit Truckee-Tahoe, in partnership with Truckee Trails Foundation and Keep Truckee Green, announces the Sustainable Truckee Bike Valet, a free service at Truckee Thursdays and Music in the Park for the summer.
The service provides safe, secure bike storage for event attendees and is staffed by Sustainable Truckee Ambassadors who are either volunteers or TTF staff. The service provides secure, convenient bicycle parking for event attendees. Bikes are dropped off with an ambassador and held in a monitored, fenced pen until pickup.
At Truckee Thursdays, the valet is set up at the corner of Bridge & Jibboom street (across from Alibi Ale Works). For Music in the Park, look for the Truckee Trails Foundation popup tent, located inside the tennis courts adjacent to the amphitheater.
Visit Truckee-Tahoe encourages everyone to choose climate-friendly transportation this summer and enjoy a ride on Truckee’s scenic paved paths, the Legacy Trail and Trout Creek Trail, to these two signature events. Biking safe and slowly is a critical message that will be amplified by all three participating organizations.
“We’re happy to support our active mountain community by making it easier to ride to events and lighten your carbon footprint,” said Siobhan Kenney, director of sustainable tourism for Visit Truckee-Tahoe.
The Sustainable Truckee Bike Valet program is managed and operated by the Truckee Trails Foundation. Bike Valet labor and hard costs are sponsored by Visit Truckee-Tahoe with contribution from the Town of Truckee.
The Sustainable Truckee Bike Valet is a program under the Visit Truckee-Tahoe’s Sustainable Truckee initiative, supporting stewardship programs and sponsorships that benefit the environment and our community. Learn more at http://www.visittruckeetahoe.com/programs.
