SWEP honored by TTUSD for 30 years of environmental education and action

TRUCKEE, Calif. – For three decades, Sierra Watershed Education Partnerships (SWEP) has been at the forefront of environmental education in the Tahoe-Truckee region, fostering stewardship and hands-on learning for students. This year, their dedication was recognized with a Certificate of Recognition from the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD), celebrating SWEP’s lasting impact on local schools and the broader community.

“This certificate is a reflection of the dedication, passion, and teamwork that have been at the heart of our efforts for the past 30 years,” Missy Mohler, SWEP’s Executive Director, said. “We owe this achievement to the incredible support of our students, staff, board, donors, partners, and community members who continue to work hand-in-hand to promote stewardship.”

Founded in 1994, SWEP has engaged thousands of students in experiential, outdoor learning, bridging the gap between classroom concepts and real-world environmental challenges. Programs such as Wonders of Watersheds, Winter Discovery, and Sagehen Field Days provide students with immersive experiences in ecology, sustainability, and climate science.

“Our goal is that we have meaningful, experiential projects that connect students to the outdoors, and through that, they become lifelong advocates for the natural environment,” Mohler said.

Through SWEP, kids have the opportunity to step outside the classroom and gain knowledge they would otherwise miss while sitting at a desk. Provided / SWEP

Beyond traditional education, SWEP integrates service-learning projects that empower students to take action. One standout initiative is the Defensible Space Stewardship Program, which enlists students to help at-risk residents—such as elderly homeowners—clear hazardous brush around their properties, reducing wildfire risks. Partnering with the Truckee Fire Protection District and Measure T, students work under the guidance of firefighters, filling dumpsters with cleared vegetation in just a few hours.

“The kids come away going, ‘I helped somebody today. I helped make their house safer. And by making that house safer, I also made that neighborhood safer. And by making that neighborhood safer, I made my community safer,'” Mohler said.

For Mohler, empowering students to take meaningful action is the foundation of SWEP’s mission.

“I have a saying that I use at SWEP: action fosters hope,” she said. “If we don’t have action projects, it’s harder to have hope.”

One student, after participating in a two-day stewardship project at Donner Trail, encapsulated this sentiment.

“Missy, I didn’t learn today. Yesterday I learned. Today was about making a difference,” the student told her.

Those moments, Mohler said, are what keep her going.

SWEP’s work has not only shaped students but also influenced district-wide sustainability efforts. Their contributions played a pivotal role in TTUSD receiving the GOLD California Green Ribbon Schools Award in 2017 and the GREEN Achiever California Green Ribbon Schools Award in 2018—honors recognizing environmental leadership in education.

The organization’s influence extends beyond the classroom, as many former SWEP students go on to pursue careers in environmental science, policy, and advocacy.

“I have students come back after college saying, ‘I majored in environmental science,’ or ‘I’m working for a magazine covering the forest.’ Some go into political science and advocate for the environment. That’s when I know we’ve done a good job,” Mohler said.

Despite its success, SWEP has weathered challenges—financial uncertainty among them. Mohler, who has been with the organization for 18 years, was laid off early in her tenure due to budget cuts. Determined to keep SWEP alive, she volunteered for six months and diversified funding sources, securing over 30 revenue streams to stabilize the organization.

At 62, Mohler considers SWEP her life’s work, and the organization’s mission remains as vital as ever.

“If the kids come out of that water project or that forest project and they go, ‘I know more about these trees now,’ or, ‘I fell in love with being outside for a while,’ then that’s a win,” she said. “And that’s what we all need right now.”

As SWEP continues to inspire students, promote sustainability, and strengthen community partnerships, its impact will undoubtedly ripple through future generations.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.